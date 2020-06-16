Aker Solutions Signs Agreement to Deliver CO2 Capture Plant for Norcem

OSLO, Norway, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions and Norcem, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement, have signed an agreement as a firm step towards the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) delivery of a CO2 capture, liquification and intermediate storage plant at Norcem's cement factory in Brevik, Norway.

The carbon capture plant in Brevik is part of the Norwegian carbon capture demonstration project to be funded by the Norwegian government. Parliament is expected to take the final decision to realize the full-scale project in the national budget for 2021.

The agreement with Norcem is subject to the Norwegian government selecting the Brevik project for state funding, and the affirmative decision by the parliament to realize the project. If the project is realized, the plant could become the world's first large-scale capture plant at a cement producer.

The 400,000 metric tons of captured CO2 from Norcem Brevik annually will be transported to the Northern Lights project for permanent storage.

Aker Solutions and Norcem continue to work closely on the project to prepare for the EPC phase. The project will use Aker Solutions' Advanced Carbon Capture (ACC) technology and its HSE-friendly S26 amine solvent.

"We are excited to take another important step towards realizing the first industry-scale carbon capture plant at a cement production facility anywhere in the world, and a major EPC project for Aker Solutions," said Knut Nyborg, executive vice president, front end, at Aker Solutions. "Carbon capture, utilization and storage will play a big part in cutting European CO2 emissions, and is an important segment in our 20/25/30 strategy."

Aker Solutions aims to generate 20 percent of its revenue from renewables and 25 percent from low-carbon solutions by 2030.

