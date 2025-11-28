Aker Solutions awarded substantial M&M contract by ConocoPhillips

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a six-year frame agreement with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (ConocoPhillips), which includes an option to extend the contract for up to two additional three-year periods.

The contract is an extension for brownfield maintenance and modification (M&M) services on the Eldfisk and Ekofisk fields offshore Norway, with the new contract period starting in January 2027.

Together, the Eldfisk and Ekofisk installations represent one of the most significant maintenance and modification portfolios offshore Norway for Aker Solutions.

"The global offshore industry needs standardized and efficient solutions, executed with speed and precision. Our aim is to reduce costs without compromising safety," said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

The work will be managed from Aker Solutions' office in Stavanger, Norway, while fabrication will be carried out at the company's yard in Egersund. The agreement will also provide work for offshore employees.

"We look forward to continuing our long-term collaboration with ConocoPhillips as a trusted partner. This contract award is a strong testament to the quality and consistency our teams have delivered over many years. Together, we will ensure continuity in the maintenance and modification work at Eldfisk and Ekofisk," said Eikeseth.

The value of the contract will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out over the next six years, and Aker Solutions classifies the contract as substantial1.

The contract will be booked as an order intake in the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Life Cycle segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 2,5 billion and NOK 4 billion.

