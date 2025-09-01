Aker Horizons ASA: Key information relating to payment of dividend-in-kind

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements today made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company" or "Aker Horizons") regarding the satisfaction of conditions for (i) completion of the merger between its subsidiary, Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), and AKH HoldCo AS ("AKH HoldCo"), a subsidiary of Aker ASA (the "Merger") and (ii) the distribution by the Company of its shares in AKHH as a dividend in-kind in order to enable the Company's shareholders to benefit directly from the Merger consideration.

Below is key information relating to the dividend in-kind:

Dividend amount: One (1) AKHH share per share held in the Company

Declared currency: NOK

Date of approval: 6 June 2025

Last day including right: 4 September 2025

Ex-date: 5 September 2025

Record Date: 8 September 2025

Payment date (delivery of shares): On or about 12 September 2025

Other: The AKHH shares are shortly after delivery expected to be replaced with 0.001898 shares in Aker ASA (subject to rounding) and NOK 0.267963 in cash for each AKHH share, subject to completion of the Merger. The dividend in-kind will be treated as repayment of paid in capital for Norwegian tax purposes and will not be subject to Norwegian withholding tax.

Since the Merger is between AKHH and AKH HoldCo, shareholders in the Company will retain their Aker Horizons shares, in addition to the allotted Merger consideration shares in Aker ASA, following completion of the Merger.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre

Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92

E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Media:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

