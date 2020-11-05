Aker ASA: Third quarter results 2020 - Net Asset Value of NOK 31.0 billion

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third quarter, Aker's Net Asset Value (NAV) ended at NOK 31.0 billion, compared to a NAV of NOK 34.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. The return to Aker shareholders was 18 per cent, adjusted for dividend, compared to an 8 per cent increase in the benchmark index. The per-share NAV amounted to NOK 417 as per 30 September 2020, compared to NOK 461 as per 30 June 2020. In the third quarter, Aker paid a total of NOK 873 million in cash dividend to shareholders.

"If the pace of the pre-corona world was fast, time has become nothing short of a luxury in 2020. Accelerating global trajectories have certainly impacted our own transition and made the third quarter a period of high activity to unlock shareholder value and position Aker for future growth," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO at Aker ASA. "While we have a number of new rising stars in our portfolio, Aker's approach to value creation remains unchanged. Our DNA still rests on innovation and transition, partly through transactions and partly by building new companies on the shoulders of existing capabilities."

The total value of Aker's industrial portfolio decreased by NOK 1.9 billion in the third quarter to NOK 36.2 billion. The decrease is mainly explained by value reductions of the Aker BP and Aker BioMarine investments, partly offset by value increases following the establishment of Aker Horizons and the listing on Merkur Market of its portfolio companies, Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind, which were spun-off from Aker Solutions in August.

"As the smoke of 2020 clears, business opportunities have risen like a phoenix from the ashes. We have witnessed a record number of listings and the capital markets report on an extraordinary deal flow. At Aker, we were quick to seize the opportunity to maintain capacity and competency of vital importance to the oil and gas industry, as well as enable a transition into new business segments, which has resulted in strong shareholder return and a record low discount to the NAV during the period," said Eriksen.

"It has been a busy period across the portfolio and just a few days ago we were very pleased to announce Accel as a new minority shareholder and strategic partner for Cognite. Accel is a leading global venture capital firm with deep domain experience and expertise in building world class software companies. Their insight and expertise in scaling best-in-class software companies globally marries perfectly with Aker's deep industrial knowledge. We look forward to working together with Accel to further scale and commercialize Cognite's industrial software platform for the global market," said Eriksen.

Aker's liquidity reserves, including undrawn credit facilities, stood at 5.4 billion as per 30 September 2020.

The value-adjusted equity ratio for the third quarter was 73 per cent, compared to 75 per cent as per 30 June 2020, prior to dividend allocation for the second quarter.

On November 5, Aker's Board of Directors reached a decision to distribute a cash dividend to shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share in the fourth quarter. The dividend is based on the 2019 annual accounts.

The full report and presentation can be downloaded from www.akerasa.com

Net Asset Value (NAV) is Aker ASA's core performance indicator. Aker is an investment company with the majority of the portfolio made up of listed companies. NAV is therefore a more relevant indicator of the development of Aker's underlying value than the company's consolidated accounts.

