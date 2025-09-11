Aker ASA: The merger between Aker Horizons Holding AS and AKH HoldCo AS is completed

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the previous announcements made by Aker ASA (the "Company" or "Aker") regarding the merger between its indirect subsidiary AKH HoldCo AS ("AKH HoldCo") and Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), a subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") (the "Merger").

The Merger was registered as completed in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today, 11 September 2025.

Shareholders in Aker Horizons as of 4 September 2025, as recorded in the VPS on 8 September 2025 (other than AKH HoldCo), will as a result of also being shareholders in AKHH and completion of the Merger receive merger consideration in the form of NOK 0.267963 in cash and 0.001898 shares in Aker for each share owned in Aker Horizons. Aker will settle the share portion of the Merger consideration with Aker shares that the Company has borrowed from its largest shareholder, TRG Holding AS, as announced by the Company on 11 June 2025. Accordingly, no new shares will be issued by Aker in connection with completion of the Merger.

Fractions of Aker consideration shares will not be allotted in the Merger. For each shareholder the number of Aker shares will be rounded down to each whole number, or to zero shares. Excess shares, which because of this round down will not be allotted to eligible shareholders, will be sold by DNB Bank ASA according to instructions from Aker at the expense and risk of the beneficiaries with a proportionate distribution of net sales proceeds among the shareholders who have the number of consideration shares rounded off.

The Merger consideration shares are expected to be delivered to eligible Aker Horizons shareholders' VPS accounts and the Merger cash consideration is expected to be paid out to the same shareholders on or about 12 September 2025.

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contacts:

Fredrik Berge, Head of IR

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--the-merger-between-aker-horizons-holding-as-and-akh-holdco-as-is-completed,c4232494