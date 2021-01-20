Aker ASA: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today successfully issued NOK 500 million in the bond with ISIN NO0010868979 and maturity in November 2024 (AKER15).

The issue was placed at a price equivalent to an issued spread of 3 months NIBOR + 2.25%.

The outstanding volume after the transaction is NOK 2.000 million and the settlement date will be 26 January 2021.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto and SEB acted as joint lead managers for the tap issue.

