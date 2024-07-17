Aker ASA: Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2024 - NAV of NOK 63.9 billion after dividends paid

OSLO, Norway, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") was NOK 63.9 billion at the end of the second quarter 2024, after NOK 1.15 billion of dividends paid, compared to NOK 60.4 billion at the end of the first quarter 2024. The first half of 2024 was a dynamic period with high activity across the portfolio as Aker continued to execute on its strategy, streamline the portfolio and deliver value to shareholders.

During the first half of 2024, Aker paid a dividend of NOK 15.50 per share based on the 2023 annual accounts. This represented a total dividend distribution of NOK 1.15 billion to Aker's shareholders.

"The first half of 2024 was marked by high activity across the Aker portfolio, and we continued to progress on our strategy and took actions to further focus and streamline our portfolio. We announced several important transactions and strategic partnerships during the period, demonstrating our more focused approach in creating shareholder value, as previously announced," said Øyvind Eriksen, President & CEO of Aker ASA.

Some of the main developments in the period included the completion of the refinancing of Solstad and establishment of Solstad Maritime, crystallizing value through the formation of a global carbon capture player in a JV between Aker Carbon Capture and SLB and realizing value through the agreement to sell Philly Shipyard to Hanwha, with expected closing in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, Aker BP delivered solid production in the first half and increased its production guidance, Cognite continued to accelerate its positive commercial development with annual recurring revenue (ARR) and monthly active users reaching record-highs and Aker Solutions posted improved financial results for the period.

After quarter-end, Aker BioMarine announced the agreement to sell its ownership position in the Feed Ingredients business to American Industrial Partners and Aker Capital. Following the sale, the company estimates to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 35-45 per share, corresponding to around half the company's market value at the time of the announcement.

"We will continue our focused approach moving forward, devoting more time and resources to larger portfolio companies where Aker's industrial ecosystem can make a difference in driving shareholder value. When allocating capital, we are prioritizing cash-yielding investments that contribute meaningfully to our objective of increased and diversified upstream cash," said Eriksen.

Key financials – second quarter 2024

• GAV: NOK 75.1 billion • Industrial Holdings: NOK 62.8 billion • Financial Investments: NOK 12.2 billion • NAV: NOK 63.9 billion • NAV per share: NOK 860 • Share price: NOK 615 • Dividend paid: NOK 15.50 per share • Liquidity: NOK 5.8 billion* of which NOK 0.5bn cash

*incl. undrawn credit facilities

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on July 17, 2024, at 07:00 CEST.

