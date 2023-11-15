Aker ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

News provided by

Aker ASA

15 Nov, 2023, 11:21 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs in Aker ASA has sold 6,000 shares in Aker ASA, at a price of NOK 689.32 per share. Following the transaction, Atle Kigen holds 2,770 of shares in Aker ASA.

Please see the attached primary insider notifications for more details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Aker ASA: Additional information to the Half-Year Report 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") today regarding additional information to their Half-Year...

Aker ASA: Mandatory notification of pledge of shares

Due to Kjell Inge Røkke's relocation to Lugano in September 2022, he triggered a contingent tax liability ("Exit Tax") related to his personal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics