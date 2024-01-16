Aker ASA: Refinancing of Solstad Offshore successfully completed

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Aker ASA on October 23, 2023 and the closing announcement by Solstad Offshore ASA today regarding the refinancing of Solstad Shipholding AS.

Solstad Offshore ASA announced today that its subsidiary Solstad Shipholding AS has successfully completed the refinancing in accordance with previously communicated terms as outlined in the stock exchange announcement by Solstad Offshore ASA dated October 23, 2023 (the "Refinancing").

