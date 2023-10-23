Aker ASA: Presentation of Third-Quarter Results 2023

News provided by

Aker ASA

23 Oct, 2023, 13:54 BST

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 07:00 CET. An online audiocast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.

Audiocast details:

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Audiocast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20231103_1/

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution during the presentation. It is also possible to submit questions to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SOURCE Aker ASA

Also from this source

Aker ASA: Aker Enables Refinancing of Solstad Offshore

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Solstad Offshore ASA ("SOFF") today regarding the refinancing of Solstad Shipholding AS ("Solstad")....

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP") announced today regarding Aker BP's annual share purchase programme....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics