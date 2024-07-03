Aker ASA: Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2024

Aker ASA

03 Jul, 2024, 11:48 GMT

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter and half-year of 2024 on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 07:00 CEST. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Webcast details:

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Time: 09:00am CEST
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/aker-asa-q2-2024

There will be a prepared Q&A session following the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

