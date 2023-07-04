Aker ASA: Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results 2023

OSLO, Norway, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter and half-year 2023 on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 07:00 CEST. An online audiocast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Audiocast details:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 09:00am CEST

Format: Audiocast

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230718_4/

There will be a prepared Q&A session at the end of the presentation. It is possible to submit questions to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SOURCE Aker ASA