Aker ASA: Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2024

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 07:00 CET. The company is hosting an online webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Webcast details:

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Time: 09:00am CET

Format: Webcast

Language: English

Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution during the presentation, or submitted in advance to christina.schartum@akerasa.com.

The presentation and materials will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 94 80 46 43

Email: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

