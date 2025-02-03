Aker ASA: Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2024

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 07:00 CET. The company is hosting an online webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Webcast details:

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Webcast
Language: English
Link: www.akerasa.com/webcast

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution during the presentation, or submitted in advance to christina.schartum@akerasa.com.

The presentation and materials will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
Email: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

