Aker ASA: Presentation of Fourth-Quarter Results 2023

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 07:00 CET. An online audiocast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.

Audiocast details:

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Time: 09:00am CET
Format: Audiocast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240220_1/  

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution during the presentation. It is also possible to submit questions to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

