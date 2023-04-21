Aker ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2023

OSLO, Norway, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 29 March 2023.

It was resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 15.00 per share for 2022. The dividend is payable to shareholders holding shares in the Company as per 21 April 2023. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 24 April 2023. The dividend will be paid on or about 4 May 2023. The General Meeting also resolved to grant Aker ASA's Board of Directors an authorization to resolve additional dividend during 2023 based on the 2022 accounts.

The General Meeting elected three shareholder-appointed directors to the board. Frank Ove Reite was re-elected as Deputy Chair of the Board for a period of two years and Karen Simon and Kristin Krohn Devold were re-elected as Directors for a period of one year.

The Board of Aker ASA thus consists of the following shareholder-elected directors:

Kjell Inge Røkke (Chair)

Frank Ove Reite (Deputy Chair)

(Deputy Chair) Karen Simon (Director)

(Director) Kristin Krohn Devold (Director)

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com.

