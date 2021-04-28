Aker ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2021

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA was held on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at Aker's headquarters at Oksenøyveien 10, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 6 April 2021.

It was resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 11.75 per share for 2020. The dividend is payable to shareholders holding shares in the Company as per 28 April 2021. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 29 April 2021. The dividend will be paid on or about 7 May 2021. The General Meeting authorized Aker ASA's Board of Directors to adopt an additional dividend during 2021 based on the 2020 accounts.

In addition to election of shareholder-appointed directors to the board, the employees of Aker ASA have elected new employee representatives to the board. The board of directors now consists of:

Kjell Inge Røkke (Chairman)

Frank Ove Reite (Deputy Chairman)

(Deputy Chairman) Karen Simon (Director)

(Director) Kristin Krohn Devold (Director)

(Director) Atle Tranøy (Employee Representative)

Arnfinn Stensø (Employee Representative)

Sofie Valdersnes (Employee Representative)

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Christina Chappell Glenn

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

christina.glenn@akerasa.com

+47 90532774

Media:

Atle Kigen

Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs

atle.kigen@akerasa.com

+47 90784878

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

