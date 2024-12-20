Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

News provided by

Aker ASA

20 Dec, 2024, 19:06 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 6,526 own shares at an average price of NOK 534.53 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees.

This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 29,111 own shares.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4085753

Also from this source

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Aker ASA today bought 7,840 own shares at an average price of NOK 578,07 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of...

Aker ASA: 2024 Employee Share Purchase Program

Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year. Participants in the share purchase program were offered a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics