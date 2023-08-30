Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

30 Aug, 2023, 16:25 BST

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 4,751 own shares at an average price of NOK 654.52 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees. 

This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 33,240 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
mobile: +47 45 03 20 90
Fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

