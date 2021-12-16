Aker ASA: Mandatory notification of pledge of shares

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with a refinancing of The Resource Group TRG AS, TRG Holding AS, which is a subsidiary of The Resource Group TRG AS, has entered into an agreement to pledge 11,000,000 shares in Aker ASA in favour of DNB Bank ASA.

TRG Holding AS is a close associate of Kjell Inge Røkke, Chairman of the Board and primary insider in Aker ASA.

Please see notification form attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 924 22 106

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

