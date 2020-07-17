Aker ASA: Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by Aker ASA

OSLO, Norway, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 27 April 2020, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share in July. The dividend is based on the 2019 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 20 July 2020

Ex-date: 21 July 2020

Record Date: 22 July 2020

Payment date: On or about 29 July 2020

Approval date: 17 July 2020

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

