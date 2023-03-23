Aker ASA: Key information relating to proposed cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2023, to pay an ordinary dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 15.00 per share for the fiscal year 2022, and that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2023 based on the 2022 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 15.00 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Approval date: 21 April 2023

Last day including right: 21 April 2023

Ex-date: 24 April 2023

Record Date: 25 April 2023

Payment date: On or about 4 May 2023

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 450 32 090

Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SOURCE Aker ASA