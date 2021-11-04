Aker ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend
04 Nov, 2021, 16:12 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 28 April 2021, today decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share. The dividend is based on the 2020 annual accounts.
Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 5 November 2021
Ex-date: 8 November 2021
Record date: 9 November 2021
Payment date: On or about 17 November 2021
Approval date: 4 November 2021
-ENDS-
For more information, please contact:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
