Aker ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 28 April 2021, today decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share. The dividend is based on the 2020 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 5 November 2021

Ex-date: 8 November 2021

Record date: 9 November 2021

Payment date: On or about 17 November 2021

Approval date: 4 November 2021

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 924 22 106

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

