Aker ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend

News provided by

Aker ASA

03 Nov, 2023, 06:14 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 21 April 2023, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders of NOK 15.00 per share. The dividend is based on the 2022 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 15.00 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 6 November 2023
Ex-date: 7 November 2023
Record date: 8 November 2023
Payment date: On or about 17 November 2023
Approval date: 2 November 2023

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Also from this source

Aker ASA: Third Quarter Results 2023 - Net Asset Value of NOK 64.1 billion

The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") was NOK 64.1 billion at the end of the third quarter 2023, up NOK 6.9 billion...

Aker ASA: Presentation of Third-Quarter Results 2023

Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 07:00 CET. An online audiocast presentation ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics