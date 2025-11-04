Aker ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend
04 Nov, 2025, 06:22 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on April 30, 2025, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders in the fourth quarter 2025 of NOK 26.50 per share (in total NOK 2.0 billion), based on the 2024 annual accounts.
Key dates:
Dividend amount: NOK 26.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Approval date: Nov 4, 2025
Last day incl. right: Nov 5, 2025
Ex-date: Nov 6, 2025
Record date: Nov 7, 2025
Payment date: on or about Nov 14, 2025
Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
+47 45 03 20 90
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com
Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
+47 90 78 48 78
atle.kigen@akerasa.com
For more information about the company, visit www.akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
