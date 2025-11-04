Aker ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on April 30, 2025, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders in the fourth quarter 2025 of NOK 26.50 per share (in total NOK 2.0 billion), based on the 2024 annual accounts.

Key dates:

Dividend amount: NOK 26.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Approval date: Nov 4, 2025

Last day incl. right: Nov 5, 2025

Ex-date: Nov 6, 2025

Record date: Nov 7, 2025

Payment date: on or about Nov 14, 2025

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

+47 45 03 20 90

fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

+47 90 78 48 78

atle.kigen@akerasa.com

For more information about the company, visit www.akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

