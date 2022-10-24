Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results for 2022
24 Oct, 2022, 12:21 BST
LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.
Aker ASA Q3 2022 webcast presentation:
Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Time: 09:00 a.m. CET
Format: Live webcast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221104_2/
The Q3 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.
For further information, please contact:
Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations
mobile: +47 905 32 774
christina.glenn@akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SOURCE Aker ASA
