Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter 2020 Results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its third quarter results for 2020 on Thursday 5 November 2020, at 07:00 CET. The webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 a.m. CET the same morning. Please note that the results will be presented by webcast and audio conference only.

Aker ASA third quarter 2020 results presentation:

Date: Thursday 5 November 2020

Time: 09:00 a.m. CET

Format: Live webcast and audio conference

Language: English

To join the webcast:

The webcast can be followed on: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201105_7

To join the audio conference:

Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows:

Norway: +47 21 95 63 42

UK: +44 (0) 203 7696819

U.S.: +1 646 787 0157

Confirmation code: 512965

The third quarter 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90532774

Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90784878

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com



