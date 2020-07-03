Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second-Quarter and Half-Year Results for 2020

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its second-quarter and half-year results for 2020 on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Friday 17 July 2020, at 07:00 CEST. The results will be presented by audio webcast at 09:00 a.m. CEST the same morning.

Date: Friday 17 July 2020

Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Live audio webcast and audioconference

Language: English

The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20200717_3 or at www.akerasa.com

Please join the audioconference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code.

Norway: +47-2195-6342

UK: +44-203-769-6819

U.S.: +1-917-962-0650

Confirmation code: 512965

The complete second-quarter and half-year 2020 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus

Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

