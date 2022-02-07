Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2021 Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Friday February 18, 2022, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q4 2021 webcast presentation:

Date: Friday February 18, 2022

Time: 09:00 a.m. CET

Format: Live webcast

Language: English

Link: Aker ASA Webcast Q4 2021 (royalcast.com)

The Q4 2021 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 924 22 106

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

