OSLO, Norway., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday July 16, 2021, at 07:00 CEST. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Aker ASA Q2 2021 webcast presentation:

Date: Friday July 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Live webcast

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210716_3.

The Q2 2021 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-q2-2021-results,c3380003

