Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter Results for 2022

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q4 2022 webcast presentation:

Date: Friday, February 17, 2023

Time: 09:00 a.m. CET

Format: Live webcast

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230217_8/

The Q4 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 450 32 090

Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

