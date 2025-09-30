Aker ASA: Initiation of Share Buyback Program

OSLO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a buyback program of up to 429,067 of its own shares. Shares purchased under the program is intended to be used to settle a share loan from TRG Holding AS announced on June 11, 2025, where the Company borrowed shares in Aker that were used as consideration in the merger between Aker Horizons ASA's subsidiary Aker Horizons Holding AS and a subsidiary of Aker. The merger was completed on September 11, 2025.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the authorization granted to the board of directors of Aker by the company's annual general meeting held on April 30, 2025. According to the authorisation, the lowest and highest purchase amount for each share shall be NOK 4 and NOK 1,200 respectively.

Share buybacks may be carried out in the period from this announcement and until December 31, 2025.

Aker has issued an irrevocable mandate to Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge ("Nordea") to lead-manage the share buyback program. Nordea will make its own trading decisions regarding the share repurchases independently of and without influence from Aker.

Transactions under the share buyback will be conducted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The buyback and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection therewith may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and the buyback is not made in any jurisdiction in which this would be unlawful, require registration or other measures. The Company does not assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. The buyback is not being made directly or indirectly in, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States") or any other jurisdiction in which this would be unlawful. This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, internet delivery, e-mail, telex and telephones. Accordingly, copies of this release and any related documents are not being, and must not be, mailed, e-mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into the United States and so doing may invalidate any purported sales offer.

