Aker ASA: Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Annual Results 2024 - NAV of NOK 58.2 billion; Cash dividend of NOK 26.50 per share proposed

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") was NOK 58.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, after dividends paid, compared to NOK 57.0 billion at the end of the third quarter. Aker distributed a dividend of NOK 2.6 billion in the quarter. Aker's Board of Directors ("the Board") proposes to pay a cash dividend of NOK 26.50 per share for the fiscal year 2024 and, in-line with previous years' practice, will propose an authorization to pay an additional cash dividend in the second half of 2025.

"Overall, 2024 was an active year for Aker's portfolio companies. Alongside strong project execution, several significant transactions were completed, resulting in more than NOK 32 billion in dividends being distributed by the portfolio companies to Aker and our fellow shareholders. This high level of activity aligns with our strategy of maintaining a streamlined and focused portfolio, with solid potential for increased upstream cash moving forward," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA.

"As we continue through 2025, we face a complex macroeconomic environment marked by political and economic uncertainties beyond our control. I am pleased to see that core segments in our portfolio are performing well, and new opportunities are developed with a disciplined approach. By leveraging our strengths, including lasting partnerships with global champions, transactional capabilities, financial robustness, and flexibility to seize opportunities, I am confident in Aker's ability to continue delivering shareholder value," said Eriksen.

Key financials - fourth quarter 2024

• GAV: NOK 65.4 billion • Industrial Holdings: NOK 53.7 billion • Financial Investments: NOK 11.7 billion • NAV: NOK 58.2 billion • NAV per share: NOK 783 • Share price: NOK 549 • Dividend paid: NOK 35.50 per share (NOK 2.6 billion) • Liquidity: NOK 8.4 billion* of which NOK 0.7bn cash and liquid funds

(*incl. undrawn credit facilities)

Aker paid a total dividend of NOK 51 per share in 2024, based on the 2023 annual accounts, representing a total dividend distribution of NOK 3.8 billion to shareholders.

The Board today announced that it has proposed a cash dividend of NOK 26.50 kroner per share, based on the 2024 annual accounts. In line with the practice in recent years, a second tranche will be considered by the Board in the second half of this year.

