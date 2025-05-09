Aker ASA: First Quarter Results 2025 - Net Asset Value of NOK 61.9 billion

OSLO, Norway, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") was NOK 61.9 billion at the end of the first quarter 2025, compared to NOK 58.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2024. Aker's Annual General Meeting has approved a dividend of NOK 26.50 per share to be paid in May 2025.

"While our Q1 results reflect a strong start to the year, the world has shifted significantly since the quarter closed. The emergence of a global trade conflict has introduced new uncertainty into the global economy, with implications that continue to evolve. In parallel, we have announced important portfolio actions designed to address specific challenges and enhance our long-term positioning. Against this backdrop, our quarterly performance may feel like a snapshot from a different time. However, it is precisely during times of volatility that Aker's strengths come to bear and enable us to continue to deliver value and capitalize on emerging opportunities," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA.

"Partnerships remain key. Collaborations with companies like SLB and other global players help us unlock new opportunities. These partnerships are built on trust in Aker's ability to combine industrial expertise with financial strength. By taking decisive action in Aker Horizons, as announced this morning, we are committing Aker's full resources to support existing collaborations and pursue future opportunities — reducing uncertainty and creating a stronger foundation for long-term value creation."

At the time of results publication, Aker also announced transactions with Aker Horizons and Aker Carbon Capture, respectively. Please see the company announcements for additional information on the transaction elements.

Key financials – first quarter 2025

• GAV: NOK 68.7 billion

• Listed assets: NOK 47.7 billion

• Unlisted assets: NOK 14.2 billion

• NAV: NOK 61.9 billion

• NAV per share: NOK 834

• Share price: NOK 622

• Dividend to be paid: NOK 26.50 per share

• Liquidity: NOK 9.3 billion* of which NOK 1.1 cash and liquid funds

(*incl. undrawn credit facilities)

The quarterly webcast presentation and materials are available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:

Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 94 80 46 43

email: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on May 9, 2025, at 07:00 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--first-quarter-results-2025---net-asset-value-of-nok-61-9-billion,c4147435

The following files are available for download: