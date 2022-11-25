Aker ASA: Exercises call option for AKER14 bond 2018/2023

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today notified Nordic Trustee ASA of its intention to exercise its call option for Bond issue AKER14 (ISIN NO0010814502) of the remaining outstanding amount NOK 1 580.5 million. The bonds will be repaid at 100.00 per cent of par value (plus accrued interest), with settlement date 9 December 2022.

