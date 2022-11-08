Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 14.50 today
Aker ASA
08 Nov, 2022, 06:21 GMT
LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 14.50 as from today, 8 November 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
mobile: +47 450 32 090
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SOURCE Aker ASA
