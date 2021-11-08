Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 11.75 today

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 11.75 as from today, 8 November 2021.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Media contact:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Tel: +47 924 22 106



