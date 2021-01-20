OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA is contemplating a tap issue of NOK 500 million in the outstanding NOK 1,500 million senior unsecured bond issue with ISIN NO0010868979 and maturity in November 2024 (AKER15).

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto and SEB are mandated as joint lead managers for the tap issue.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90532774

Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-contemplating-tap-issue,c3270876

SOURCE Aker ASA