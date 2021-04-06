Aker ASA: Annual Report, ESG Report, and Corporate Governance Report for 2020
06 Apr, 2021, 06:31 BST
OSLO, Norway, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA hereby publishes its Annual Report, ESG Report, and Corporate Governance Report for 2020. The reports are attached and available at www.akerasa.com
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Christina Chappell Glenn
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
christina.glenn@akerasa.com
+47 90532774
Media:
Atle Kigen
Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
atle.kigen@akerasa.com
+47 90784878
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-annual-report--esg-report--and-corporate-governance-report-for-2020,c3319822
The following files are available for download:
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319822/a76a88a9ab889903.pdf
|
Aker ASA Annual Report 2020
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319822/879935a728343c4e.pdf
|
Aker ASA ESG Report 2020
SOURCE Aker ASA
Share this article