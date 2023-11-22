Aker ASA: 2023 Employee Share Purchase Program

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year.

Participants in the share purchase program were offered a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price as of 22 November 2023. Hence, each participant paid NOK 523.60 per share. All shares will be locked in for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which the employees will not be able to sell the shares.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker have purchased shares:

Svein Oskar Stoknes has acquired 1,214 shares. Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 10,000 shares.

Christina Chappell Schartum has acquired 169 shares. Mrs. Schartum's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 633 shares.

Fredrik Berge has acquired 230 shares. Mr. Berge's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 380 shares.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Aker sold a total of 8,015 own shares in connection with the program. Following the transactions, Aker will hold 25,225 own shares.

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

