OSLO, Norway, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year.

Participants in the share purchase program were offered a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price as of 27 May 2021. Hence, each participant paid NOK 512.80 per share. All shares will be locked in for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which the employees will not be able to sell the shares.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker have purchased shares:

Svein Oskar Stoknes has acquired 1,000 shares. Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 6,620 shares.

Martin Bech Holte has acquired 1,379 shares. Mr. Holte's total shareholding in Aker after the acquisition will be 11,922 shares.

Christina Chappell Glenn has acquired 131 shares. Ms. Glenn's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 265 shares.

Lars Kristian Kildahl has acquired 700 shares. Mr. Kildahl's total shareholding after the acquisition will be 5,020 shares.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Aker in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Aker sold a total of 6,360 own shares in connection with the program. Following the transactions, Aker will hold 34,598 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90532774

Email: christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--2021-employee-share-purchase-program,c3355251

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/887f99d28204c312.pdf Aker ASA Notification Stoknes https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/98defb950b07081d.pdf Aker ASA Notification Glenn https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/814b16af0272b59c.pdf Aker ASA Notification Kildahl https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3355251/990340df7e00e2c9.pdf Aker ASA Notification Holte

SOURCE Aker ASA