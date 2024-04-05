Aker ASA - Successful Issuance of additional NOK 200 million in 7-year Senior Unsecured Bond

OSLO, Norway, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --With reference to the announcement 5 April 2024 regarding a new issue of NOK 300 million in a 7-year senior unsecured bond, Aker ASA has subsequently issued an additional NOK 200 million in the 7-year senior unsecured bond. The new outstanding amount is NOK 500 million and the bonds will carry a coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.80% per annum.

Nordea acted as Sole Arranger for the subsequent bond issuance.

