Aker ASA - Successful Bond Issue
05 Apr, 2024, 08:10 BST
OSLO, Norway, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today successfully issued NOK 300 million in a 7-year senior unsecured bond with a coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.80% per annum.
An application will be made for the bond to be listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Nordea acted as Sole Arranger for the bond issuance.
Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
