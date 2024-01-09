Aker ASA - Contemplating NOK Bond Issue

News provided by

Aker ASA

09 Jan, 2024, 07:37 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, rated BBB- (stable) by Scope, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Joint Bookrunners to explore the possibility of one or more NOK senior unsecured fixed and/or floating bond issues with expected tenor of 5 years, subject to market conditions. In connection with the potential bond issue, Aker ASA may offer conditional buyback in its outstanding bond with ticker AKER15 (ISIN: NO0010868979).

For further information, please contact: 
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Also from this source

Aker ASA: 2023 Employee Share Purchase Program

Aker ASA ("Aker") has today carried out its employee share purchase program for the year. Participants in the share purchase program were offered a...

Aker ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs in Aker ASA has sold 6,000 shares in Aker ASA, at a price of NOK 689.32 per share. Following...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics