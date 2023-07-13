Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2023

FORNEBU, Afghanistan, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Net capital employed of NOK 4.8 billion and equity of NOK 4.3 billion , corresponding to NOK 15.7 per share

Odfjell Drilling USD 20 million seller's credit fully settled in second quarter, with proceeds reducing net bank debt

HMH delivered increased EBITDA year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter following increased service activity and continue to deliver growth in order intake for the fifth consecutive quarter

Sale of AGR to ABL Group against a combination of ABL shares and cash completed in quarter

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad comments:

"We are pleased to see HMH's robust performance in the quarter with growth in both revenues and earnings, driven by continued increasing aftermarket activity. Furthermore, order intake grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, establishing a solid foundation for growth also going forward. Akastor's primary focus remains on realizing its holdings and we are very pleased by having received full settlement of our seller's credit towards Odfjell Drilling in the quarter, with proceeds having reduced net bank debt. Looking ahead, we are actively pursuing further realizations and anticipate a resolution to the DRU arbitration in the latter half of 2023."

The full report and presentation are attached to this release and also available at www.akastor.com.

Media Contact

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3804248/be6ad4b8819d3545.pdf Akastor ASA Q2 2023 presentation https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3804248/8ea2305b28b40491.pdf Akastor ASA Half Year Report 2023

SOURCE Akastor ASA