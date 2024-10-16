Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter 2024 Results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of the third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

Date and time:
Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at 15:00 CET

Presenters:

  • Akastor: Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO, and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
  • HMH: Thomas McGee, CFO, and David Bratton, SVP FP&A and Operational Finance

Link to webcast:
https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/akastor-audiocast-q3-2024

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material will be published on www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 30 October.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

