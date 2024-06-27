Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2024

OSLO, Norway, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday 11 July 2024.

Date and time:
Thursday 11 July 2024 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - Eirik Bergsvik, CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240711_8/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 11 July.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

