Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Akastor ASA

30 Jan, 2025, 08:29 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, 13 February 2025.

Date and time:
Thursday, 13 February 2025, at 16:30 CET

Please note the updated time for this quarter's presentation.

Presenters:

  • Akastor: Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO, and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
  • HMH: Thomas McGee, CFO, and David Bratton, SVP FP&A and Operational Finance

Link to webcast:

https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/akastor-audiocast-q4-2024

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material will be published on www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 13 February.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

