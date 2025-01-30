Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
30 Jan, 2025, 08:29 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, 13 February 2025.
Date and time:
Thursday, 13 February 2025, at 16:30 CET
Please note the updated time for this quarter's presentation.
Presenters:
- Akastor: Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO, and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
- HMH: Thomas McGee, CFO, and David Bratton, SVP FP&A and Operational Finance
Link to webcast:
https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/akastor-audiocast-q4-2024
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material will be published on www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 13 February.
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
