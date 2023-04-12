Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2023
12 Apr, 2023, 08:43 BST
LYSAKER, Norway, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday 27 April 2023
Date and time:
Wednesday 27 April 2023 at 15:00 CET
Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - Eirik Bergsvik, CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO
Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20230427_8
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.
The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 27 April.
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SOURCE Akastor ASA
