Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2021
15 Apr, 2021, 12:27 BST
OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday 29 April 2021.
Time and date: Thursday 29 April 2021 at 9:00 CET
Presenters: Karl Erik Kjelstad, Chief Executive Officer and Øyvind Paaske, Chief Financial Officer
The presentation will be held as a webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210429_4/
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET on 29 April.
The presentation report will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
