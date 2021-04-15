OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday 29 April 2021.

Time and date: Thursday 29 April 2021 at 9:00 CET

Presenters: Karl Erik Kjelstad, Chief Executive Officer and Øyvind Paaske, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation will be held as a webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210429_4/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET on 29 April.

The presentation report will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2021,c3326304

SOURCE Akastor ASA