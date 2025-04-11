Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2025 Results

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of the first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

Date and time:

Wednesday, 30 April 2025, at 15:00 CET

Presenters:

Akastor : Karl Erik Kjelstad , CEO, and Øyvind Paaske, CFO

: , CEO, and Øyvind Paaske, CFO HMH: Thomas McGee , CFO, and David Bratton , SVP FP&A and Operational Finance

Link to webcast:

https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/akastor-audiocast-q1-2025

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material will be published on www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 30 April.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mob: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

